Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.98 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

