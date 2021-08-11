Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

