Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,700 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 658,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

