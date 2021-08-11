Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.