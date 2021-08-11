Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in CME Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.68. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

