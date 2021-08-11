Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,100 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.