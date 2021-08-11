Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$86.56. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$86.15, with a volume of 445,199 shares.

Several analysts have commented on L shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The firm has a market cap of C$29.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

