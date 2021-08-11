LOCGame (LOCG) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.55 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, LOCGame has traded up 204% against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $4.55 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00161542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,020.22 or 0.99619237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.00877521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 32,954,831 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

