Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LRFC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 34,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.