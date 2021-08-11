London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 78,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

