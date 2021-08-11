London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 24,113 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

LSEG traded up GBX 256.53 ($3.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,106.53 ($105.91). The company had a trading volume of 780,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,534. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock has a market cap of £41.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,727.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

