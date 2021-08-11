London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,140 ($106.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,727.49. The company has a market cap of £41.19 billion and a PE ratio of 80.59. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

