Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

LGVN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

