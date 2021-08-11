Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48.22 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Loopring has a market cap of $403.93 million and approximately $48.22 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

