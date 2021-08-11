Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

