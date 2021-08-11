Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Hits $34.21 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $86,389.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

