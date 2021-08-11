Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.43. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

