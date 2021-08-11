LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $7.78 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $215,222.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00882182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00112669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00150606 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,354,783 coins and its circulating supply is 103,366,862 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

