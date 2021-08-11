Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lowered by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.82. The company had a trading volume of 566,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,861. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

