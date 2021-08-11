Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE LL traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

