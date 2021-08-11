Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 20,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 476,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Specifically, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $629.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

