Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 5.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61. 297,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,824,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,026,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.