Lumentum (LITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
