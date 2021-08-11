M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel Sells 9,557 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

