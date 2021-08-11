M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.91. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,576. M.D.C. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

