M. Jason Pigott Sells 5,000 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,011. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

