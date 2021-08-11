M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 33,430 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile (NYSE:MBAC)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.