MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $466,713.72 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $466,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. 259,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,738. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

