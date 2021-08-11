Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $170.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.