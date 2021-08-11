Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Increased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 69.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 139,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

