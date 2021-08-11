Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $169,050.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 1,635,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,855. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

