MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.