MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $412.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

