MAI Capital Management Buys 4,678 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $250.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

