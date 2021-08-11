MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $348.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

