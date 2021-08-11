MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.