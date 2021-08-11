MAI Capital Management Purchases 13,690 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

