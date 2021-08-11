MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,653 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

