MAI Capital Management Sells 78,971 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78,971 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

