MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,544 shares of company stock valued at $33,941,704 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

