MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

