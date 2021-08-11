Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.24. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 323,166 shares traded.

MDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$664.81 million and a PE ratio of 67.58.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6487237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.