Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 220.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 114,281 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Manulife Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MFC opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

