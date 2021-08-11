Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI):

8/6/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

8/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50.

7/7/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE MFI traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,909. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.63%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

