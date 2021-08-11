Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI):
- 8/6/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50.
- 7/7/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
TSE MFI traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,909. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.63%.
