Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.16. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 319,906 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOZ shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$753.09 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0402484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

