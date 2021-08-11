Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

