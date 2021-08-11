Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

