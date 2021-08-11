Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,211 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,039.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 454,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

MRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 300,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,850,953. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

