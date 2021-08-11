Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,993 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. 32,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,826. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

