Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

